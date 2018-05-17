CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bond to a purported Saints street-gang member charged with shooting a federal agent in the face on May 4 on grounds he is dangerous.

Ernesto Godinez showed no emotion at the ruling in Chicago federal court Thursday. The 28-year-old looked over at his mom as he was led from court.

Godinez was arrested last week. An indictment unsealed Thursday charges him with forcible assault on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

A prosecutor said Godinez has participated in multiple gang-related shootings. Defense attorney Lawrence Hyman conceded there are photos of Godinez in the South Side neighborhood where the shooting happened but said there’s no evidence he shot the agent.

It’s unclear if prosecutors believe Godinez knew he was shooting an agent. The agent is expected to fully recover.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)