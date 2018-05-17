CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man from Georgia has been charged with disorderly conduct, after leaving two unattended bags at the Ogilvie Transportation Center on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation and massive police response.

Metra Police said Rajender Chandani left two bags near an information booth on the platform at Ogilvie, after speaking to a station employee around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The employee notified police about the unattended bags. Metra Police, Chicago Police, and the Chicago Fire Department evacuated the station while a police bomb squad checked out the bags. Chicago Police SWAT teams also responded to the scene.

Trains were prevented from entering or leaving the station for more than two hours while police investigated. After a bomb squad confirmed the bags did not contain anything dangerous, the station was reopened.

Around 8:20 p.m., Metra police spotted Chandani returning to the station, and arrested him as he was entering the facility. He was charged with disorderly conduct, and could face additional charges.

Police said detectives have not yet determined his motive.