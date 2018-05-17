CHICAGO (CBS) — The menu for Meghan and Harry’s wedding reception is still under wraps but we do know a little something about their dessert.

It will be a lemon and elderflower cake.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports bakeries the world over, including some here in Chicago, are cooking up their own versions.

At Sweet T’s in Arlington Heights, they’ve cooked up some royal cookies in honor of the bride and groom.

But what they’re mixing up is especially sweet: lemon and elderflower cakes. Cupcakes too. The same flavors chosen by Meghan and Harry for their own wedding tort.

“The cake batter already has flavor of the elderflower and lemon,” said Tammy Montesinos of Sweet T’s Bakery. “But then we also soak it with the simple syrup and elderflower.”

Edible elderflowers bloom abundantly in England. Their flavors infused into a sweet and aromatic liquor.

“It’s very subtle,” said Montesinos. “It tastes very romantic, springlike. They tell me it’s good on champagne.”

The couple turned to pastry chef Claire Ptak to create the dessert. For royal watchers, the pictures she’s shared of the Amalfi lemons she’s using and a sneak peak at the dessert itself are icing on the cake.

Kitchens the world over are hopping on the elderflower trend. Chicago’s tony Langham Hotel, for example, is including elderflower cakes with its afternoon tea.