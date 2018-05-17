Chicago (CBS)–A California developer’s plan to build entertainment venues in Chicago is being called a potential traffic nightmare.

Live Nation—a California group specializing in concert promotion, and parent company of Ticketmaster—want to build a 20,000-seat soccer stadium and smaller event spaces ranging from 100 to 8,000 seats.

Developer Sterling Bay has 70 acres of land on the east and west sides of the Chicago Rive. Proposed venues include hotels, restaurants, bike trails and corporate offices.

The proposed Lincoln Yards Stadium would be erected on the the City of Chicago’s Fleet and Emergency Management site.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Dorothy Tucker spoke to Alderman Brian Hopkins, who expressed concerns about the traffic the venues would bring to the area.

“It deserves serious consideration, but by no means has this thing already been approved,” Hopkins said. “If you build a facility like this without enhancing the transportation, that means everyone who is going to come to it is going to come in a car.”

Sterling Bay is expected to present a proposal to the city in 30-90 days.

The public will be able to provide input on the proposal during a series of community meetings starting at the end of June, Hopkins said.