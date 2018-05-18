CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Riverwalk is holding a three-day party this weekend to celebrate the kickoff of the summer season along the city’s second waterfront.

The festivities include walking tours by the Chicago Architecture Foundation, fishing at The Jetty between Wells and Franklin, river cruises, kayak and electric boat rentals, live music, food and drinks, and a Friday night fireworks show and waterfall displays along the LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn, and State street bridges.

Three new shops are opening up along the Riverwalk this year; including Chicago Brewhouse craft beer garden, Frost Gelato, and The Northman cider pub.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke earlier this week about what he calls the city’s next recreational frontier.

“Not only is it a great attraction for all of us who have been waiting for about 100-plus years to have the river part of our landscape from a recreational standpoint, but it’s also now become an international national attraction,” he said. “What is known as our canyon and our enjoyment of the river is coming together in a way that we could not have imagined just a short time ago.”

The city also has pledged extra security along the riverfront this summer. Chicago police have stepped up patrols from the afternoon through the early morning, and the Riverwalk’s management company has hired more security guards.

The Riverwalk opens at 6 a.m. every morning, and closes at 11 p.m. every night. Even when Chicago police halt their patrols at 1 a.m., private security monitors the Riverwalk around the clock.