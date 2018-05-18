CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night, when a driver fleeing a traffic stop dragged the officer from his vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the officer pulled a vehicle over at 64th and Damen around 9:45 p.m., and then noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the car.

When the officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, the driver grabbed the officer’s arm, and started driving away, police said. The officer was able to get free after being dragged a short distance.

The driver abandoned his vehicle a short time later, and ran away.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No one was in custody Friday morning.