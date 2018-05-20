CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, more than three million dogs enter shelters every year. On Sunday, organizations nationwide are touting the benefits of adopting a four-legged friend.

If you’re looking for ways to get involved but can’t make a long-term commitment, you can volunteer at a shelter, make a financial contribution or consider fostering.

PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Angels With Tails event in the Gold Coast area. More than 100 potential puppies, dogs, kittens and cats are available for adoption.

You can meet the animals in 40 stores along Oak Street, Rush Street, Delaware Place and Walton Street until 4:00 Sunday afternoon.