CHICAGO (CBS) — The family and friends of a young child will gather for a prayer vigil as they search for the missing infant.

The grandmother of three-month-old Royalty Wolf is praying that the child will come home alive.

The baby was last seen a week ago with her biological mother Mikequera Randolph. Police say the baby was kidnapped during a supervised DCFS visit.

The vigil for Royalty is set for 2:00 Sunday afternoon near 95th and Kedzie.