CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago boaters were rescued Monday after their vessel capsized off the Florida Keys.

Calvin Kuo, 58, and Phil McCloud, 68, were on a sailboat that capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A man who witnessed the boat capsize was able to pull Kuo out of the water, but McCloud was nowhere to be seen.

A helicopter was dispatched to search for McCloud, and he was found about two miles away from the boat. Both men were taken to the hospital.

McCloud’s son T.J. told CBS 2 a five-foot wave capsized the boat. The men were stranded in the water for about 22 hours before they were rescued, T.J. McCloud said. Kuo and McCloud were separated when McCloud swam under the boat to retrieve a second life jacket.

“This case truly highlights so many aspects of boating safety,” Coast Guard spokesperson Jeremy Weaver said in a press release. “The survivors said their boat capsized within one minute of taking on water with no time to call for help.”

The Coast Guard recommends all boaters wear a life jacket, get a vessel safety check, file a float plan, and register their emergency position and check the weather before leaving the dock.

“You have to be cognizant of weather and understand that even in the Florida Keys, with our warm weather, hypothermia is still possible if you are in the water long enough,” Weaver said. “Having a plan is necessary and could save your life.”

National Safe Boating Week is May 19-25.