(Credit: Thinkstock)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso in Chicago’s Irving Park East neighborhood.
It happened in the 3700 block of North Troy Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Officers report the man was transported by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.
A dark colored sedan allegedly pulled up next to the victim and began firing shots. The victim ran to a 7-11 parking lot near Kedzie and Grace Streets.
No one is in custody at this time.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.