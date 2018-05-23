CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured Tuesday night, when a car made an illegal turn and hit four motorcycles on Lower Wacker Drive.

Police said a 58-year-old woman was driving on the 0-100 block of West Lower Wacker Drive around 11:45 p.m., when she disobeyed a traffic signal allowing drivers to turn only on a green arrow.

She turned in front of four motorcycles heading east, leading to a crash.

Three male motorcycle riders went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said a 35-year-old man was in critical condition, but his injuries were not life-threatening; a 28-year-old man and a 40-year-old man had their conditions stabilized.

The woman and a 30-year-old man who was riding one of the motorcycles were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Police said the woman was cited for disobeying a turn signal.