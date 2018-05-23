WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — The three people found dead in a home in west suburban Winfield on Monday have been identified as an elderly couple and their son, and autopsies determined all three died of stab wounds.

Police found the bodies shortly after 6 a.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue, after neighbors heard a dog barking non-stop, and looked inside to see blood in the kitchen.

The DuPage County Coroner’s office announced the victims have been identified as 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard, 76-year-old Clyde Clinkenbeard, and their son, 50-year-old Karl Clinkenbeard. All three lived in the home.

Autopsies determined the three suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” but the coroner’s office has not released a manner of death.

“While the Winfield Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office continue this investigation no suspect is currently being sought. As stated previously the Police Department does not feel there is any threat to the community as the incident was confined to those located inside the home,” Winfield Police Chief David Schar said in a press release Tuesday night.

Police have not said who stabbed the victims, but investigators are looking into the deaths as a possible double homicide and suicide.