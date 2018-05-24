PARKLAND, FL (CBS Local) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor turned student activist David Hogg is calling for a “die-in” at Publix Super Markets on May 25 to protest the chains political donations to a pro-gun Republican gubernatorial candidate.

.@Publix is a #NRASellOut

In Parkland we will have a die in the Friday (the 25th) before memorial day weekend. Starting at 4pm for 12 min inside our 2 Publix stores. Just go an lie down starting at 4. Feel free to die in with us at as many other @Publix as possible. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 23, 2018

Hogg called Publix an “#NRASellOut” in a May 23 tweet.

The Parkland survivor wants all of his 800,000 Twitter followers to “die-in” at Publix stores, which means lie on the ground inside the supermarkets for 12 minutes at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hogg is critical of the Florida-based chain due to its donations to Adam Putnam. The supermarket has reportedly donated $670,000 in the past three years. The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association supporter and he has a top rating from the group.

Additionally, Hogg wants people to boycott the popular supermarket until the company publicly pulls their endorsement of Putnam.

Anyone who supports an NRA sellout is an NRA sellout. That is why I am calling on everyone to stop shopping at Publix until they pull their endorsement of Putnam publicly. Publix is supporting the inaction after pulse, strozier, Douglas, liberty city. Don’t support an NRA sellout — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 23, 2018

Publix released a statement promoting the company’s neutral political stance.

“We support bi-partisan, business-friendly candidates, regardless of political affiliation and we remain neutral on issues outside of our core business,” the statement read.

It is not known whether protesters will be forced to leave, or be arrested, if they lie down inside Publix stores.

A May 22 release added, “We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”

