CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox catcher Welington Castillo reportedly will be suspended 80 games, after failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

According to published reports, Castillo was caught violating the league’s joint drug agreement, but the suspension is not for a steroid. His violation of the league’s drug policy also would make him ineligible for the postseason.

The league has yet to officially announce the suspension, and after Wednesday night’s victory over the Orioles, White Sox manager Rick Renteria called the reports of Castillo’s suspension “rumors.”

“MLB is the one that’s in charge of all that type of stuff, and util they release anything officially, I can’t really comment on anything,” Renteria said.

A second offense for Castillo would carry a season-long suspension, and a third would result in a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.

Castillo, 31, is hitting .270 with 6 home runs and 15 RBI for the White Sox in his first season in Chicago.

His suspension comes on the heels of an 80-game suspension for fellow Dominican and All-Star Robinson Cano, of the Seattle Mariners. Cano was caught using a diuretic which experts say can be used as a masking agent to hide the use of banned substances.