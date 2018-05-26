CHICAGO (CBS) — The forecast brings some near-record temperatures.

On Saturday it hit 90 degrees. It was the warmest day in 242 days, since September 23, 2017 when it was 95 degrees.

We could see near-record temperatures in the next couple of days. The forecast for Sunday is 94 (the record was 97.) Monday’s forecast calls for 95 degrees and 92 for Tuesday.

If it gets higher than 95 it will be the hottest day in nearly five years. That was August 30, 2013 when it was 96.

Also in the weather mix, subtropical storm Alberto may make landfall in Florida this weekend and could bring rain to the Chicago area by mid-week.