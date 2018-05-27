CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago nonprofit started by Kanye West is changing its name after an ugly battle over money that escalated on Twitter.

The feud began yesterday after rapper Che “Rhymefest” Smith tweeted at Drake “I’m asking Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has abandoned. Please contact @DondasHouse.”

The arts program is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda West.

Kim Kardashian West quickly fired back accusing Rhymefest who co-founded Donda’s House of mismanagement.

“You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run,” said Kardashian West in a tweet.

A spokesperson for Donda’s House said they would no longer use that name but would “continue to support youth in our future endeavors. We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.”