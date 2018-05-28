CHICAGO (CBS)--A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The shooting is one of 35 reported over the weekend so far, according to police, who said six people have died from gunfire.

The teenager was walking on Cullerton Street near Wolcott Avenue when a dark-colored minivan pulled up and someone started shooting at him, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Chicago police say the number of shootings reported this year are similar to last year.