CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite some brief relief from the heat, some area Memorial Day events were still cancelled because of weather concerns.

CBS 2's Roseanne Tellez has the story from North Avenue Beach.

Monday’s forecast called for temps hot enough to prompt Naperville to cancel itsMemorial Day parade.

“Soldiers didn’t get to cancel the war because of heat, so why should be cancelling parades that honor them because of the heat,” said veteran James Fuller.

He wanted to tough it out. But some would-be parade goers in Lisle thought it was the cautious thing to do.

“Unfortunately the parade was canceled. But we are enjoying the sun and the wind and it’s actually quite pleasant,” said Amy Sohl.

Although much hotter in the western suburbs, the record high temperatures never materialized on Memorial Day.

But they did bring people to the lakefront in droves. The Daiglers had a giant umbrella to escape the heat, and as of noon it was working great.

“(It’s) beautiful and the wind really helps too,” said Stephanie Daigler. “It’s not as hot so we’re probably going to stay a little bit longer.”

Even manning the grill turned out to be much easier with the greater than expected lake breezes.

“I mean finally, I think a lot of people are waiting for the day,” said Gerardo Vazquez.

“We came expecting hot weather to get wet, but with the wind you don’t want to get wet,” said Esmeralda Marin.

The wind was just right for flying a kite, and temperatures in the 70s much of the day just right for kicking a soccer ball.

By dinner time, the crowds were so huge at Chicago beaches police issued a reminder.

“If people come down to the lakefront to do criminal activity, they are going to be met with our officers,” said Deputy Chief Al Nagode.