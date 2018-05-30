Filed Under:Chicago Area Flooding, Flood, National Weather Service, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several counties around Illinois.

Flood warnings are in effect in Cook and DuPage Counties until 9:30 p.m.

Grundy and Will Counties have a flood warning in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Jeffrey Lawnicki of Elgin tweeted a picture of a flooded neighborhood in Elgin, Illinois.

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of some tornado activity.

Steve Maviano spotted a double rainbow in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Double rainbow spotted in Logan Square. (Credit: Steve Maviano)

