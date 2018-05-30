CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning while driving in the Printer’s Row neighborhood.

Police said the victim was in an SUV near Clark and Harrison around 1:30 a.m., when another car drove up and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was shot in the head and neck, causing him to crash into a car and a light pole.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name and age have not been released. Police said he did not have any gang connections.

A witness posted a video on Twitter, showing people running from the car he hit, and getting into a different vehicle, which fled the scene.

Madeline I have a video of people yelling and fleeing the scene in a vehicle moments after the shooting pic.twitter.com/BAKhaD2AR4 — Aaron Dunlap 🗽 (@aarond) May 30, 2018

Police said they will investigate the video.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.