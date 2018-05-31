CHICAGO (CBS) — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital, after they were injured battling an extra-alarm blaze Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood, where multiple buildings caught fire.

The fire started around 10:20 a.m. in a 2 ½-story apartment building in the 2900 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The flames eventually spread to two neighboring coach houses.

Fire on 2900 Block of N. Kedzie is now a 3-11. pic.twitter.com/mYbFXTkkzo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 31, 2018

Firefighters eventually raised a 3-11 alarm for the fire, bringing about 125 firefighters and more than a dozen various fire trucks to the scene.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze was extinguished around noon. Two firefighters were taken to hospitals, but there was no immediate information on their injuries or conditions.