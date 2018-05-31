CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he is considering commuting the sentence for disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is nearly halfway through his 14-year prison term.

Trump is Blagojevich’s last hope to get out of prison early. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his last-ditch appeal in April, leaving presidential clemency as his only option to go free before his sentence is over.

After two trials in 2010 and 2011, Blagojevich was convicted of 18 corruption counts, including charges he tried to sell an appointment to former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Blagojevich is no stranger to Trump. While awaiting his corruption trial, Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice reality show.

In his office on Air Force One, the president called Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence “really unfair. He told reporters Blagojevich had said something “stupid,” but it was similar to what other politicians have said.

“Plenty of other politicians could have said a lot worse,” Trump said.

The president suggested he was more interested in reducing Blagojevich’s sentence than granting him a full pardon. A pardon would mean Blagojevich would get out of jail immediately, and his conviction effectively would be wiped out. Commuting his sentence would simply reduce the amount of time he must spend in prison.

Trump’s announcement came three days after the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed piece from Blagojevich, in which he accused the Justice Department and FBI of “abusing their power to criminalize the routine practice of politics.”

In the piece, Blagojevich wrote he was in prison “for the routine practice of attempting to raise campaign funds while governor.”

However, jurors found him guilty of charges he was trying to exchange official actions as governor for campaign cash.

Blagojevich’s convictions included trying to extort a children’s hospital for contributions, shaking down a racetrack owner for campaign cash in exchange for quickly signing legislation to benefit the racing industry, demanding a fundraiser in exchange for releasing state funds for a school, and seeking to trade an appointment to Obama’s former Senate seat for campaign cash or a cabinet appointment.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller suggested Blagojevich is seeking to play on Trump’s sympathies. Like Blagojevich, President Donald Trump has been openly critical about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion with Russia and other matters.

“He’s talking about the unbridled power of a prosecutor. I mean, come on, what is the President looking at these days?” said Miller.

Blagojevich’s attorney, Len Goodman, has said he plans to send a formal petition for clemency to Trump in the next few weeks.

Trump also said he is considering a pardon for Martha Stewart, who was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and other charges in an insider trading scandal, and served five months behind bars.