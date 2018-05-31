“I have never seen a case like this before and it was a new surgery for me,” operating vet Michelle Coward of Beech House Surgery told BBC News. “Every time he took a breath, some of the inhaled air escaped through a hole in his windpipe.”
Coward’s surgery stitched the opening in the dog’s windpipe to relieve the pressure and deflate the ballooned pup back to his normal size.
According to Jennings’ daughter, Jessica, there have been no lasting impacts on Trevor.
“He’s back to his normal self, chasing the chickens and we wouldn’t have him any other way,” she said.