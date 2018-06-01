A Chicago Fire Department diver died after he disappeared in the Chicago River while trying to find a missing boater near 26th and Ashland on May 28, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say they recovered a body in the south branch of the Chicago River.

The body was pulled from the water just a few blocks from where a boater disappeared Monday night. The victim has not been identified, but some believe it could be that of 28-year-old Alberto Lopez.

A friend who was on the boat with #AlbertoLopez shared this video of him shot at 6:36pm Memorial Day. He fell into the water around 7:50pm & hasn’t been seen since. Hear from his friend on @cbschicago News at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/OVnPrRldyR — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) May 30, 2018

Lopez fell overboard on Memorial Day when his boat hit a wave.

Diver Juan Bucio of the Chicago Fire Department died trying to save him.

Bucio will be laid to rest on Monday.