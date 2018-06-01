1010 WINS-25-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Chris Harris was killed alongside Sergeant Jonathon Hunter, 23, after a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy while their combat team was on active duty in Afghanistan on August 2nd — just one week after Spc. Harris found out his wife, Britt, of Southern Pines, NC was expecting their first child.

Britt broke the good news to her husband over FaceTime, showing Chris a hand-made onesie with the words “Chris you’re Going To Be A Dad” emblazoned on it, along with two positive pregnancy tests.

Being an only child himself, Chris considered his fellow soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82 Airborne Division part of his own extended family, and the feeling was mutual. That’s why after Harris’ death, his wife of less than a year decided to include his brothers, the “Devil Brigade,” in the gender reveal of her child.

Britt chose to ship confetti poppers out to the team without telling them what color would come out, adding to the mystery. All of the men eventually ended up in a cloud of pink paper when Britt filled them in on the news.

One of the soldiers, Joel Crunk, filmed the festivities in front of an American flag and posted the video on YouTube along with the message:

“August 2 2017 Chris Harris laid down his life for our country. His newly wed wife was expecting their first child,” he wrote. “The reveal is in Afghanistan with the men who fought by his side. We are happy to welcome the new member of our company.”

At the time of Harris’ death, a GoFundMe page was set up by the family which is now closed but raised over $63,000 to supplement Harris’ survivor’s benefits paid out by the Department of Defense.