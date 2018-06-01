Filed Under:death investigation, East Garfield Park, Missing Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl who went missing in April was found dead more than two weeks later in a vacant building in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said Sadaria Davis went missing after leaving her home near Adams and Keeler on April 27. Her family had not heard from her since then.



Sadaria Davis was found dead in a vacant building on May 11, 2018, more than two weeks after she went missing from her home less than a mile away. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Around 10:45 a.m. on May 11, her body was found on the floor of a vacant apartment building less than a mile from her home, near Hamlin and Madison.

Police confirmed Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation. An autopsy performed on May 12 was inconclusive, pending further investigation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about Davis’ death should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

