CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl who went missing in April was found dead more than two weeks later in a vacant building in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said Sadaria Davis went missing after leaving her home near Adams and Keeler on April 27. Her family had not heard from her since then.

Around 10:45 a.m. on May 11, her body was found on the floor of a vacant apartment building less than a mile from her home, near Hamlin and Madison.

Police confirmed Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation. An autopsy performed on May 12 was inconclusive, pending further investigation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about Davis’ death should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.