CHICAGO (CBS) — Minister Louis Farrakhan and his family are mourning the death of his eldest son Louis Farrakhan, Jr.

Family members say they were aware of a previous heart condition.

It appears that Louis Jr. died in his sleep at the family home in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Nation of Islam issued a statement which reads in part:

“We extend our love, support and prayers to the Farrakhan family, the family and children of Louis Jr., the entire Nation of Islam and to all who knew and loved our dear brother.”

He was 60 years old.