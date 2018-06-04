CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy after he died in a West Pullman home early Monday morning.

11-year-old Jecohn Anderson was found dead in the second floor apartment building near 119th and Peoria.

Police were called to the home around 1 a.m. Monday after they received a call of a child with blunt trauma to the head on the floor of the residence. Officers arrived on the scene and concluded Anderson had been shot in the head.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor Wayne Ellison. “I have a grandkid about that age. It’s horrible. I never knew anybody lived in that building.”

Brenda Bunch lives right around the corner.

“It’s just sad that he lost his life, only 11-years-old,” she said.

Monday morning, the parents of the boy were seen outside the apartment, too distraught to speak to anyone.

Police spent several hours on the scene taking photos and canvassing the neighborhood.

They say they are investigating all motives, including anything that could be domestic-related.

Willard Roberts works as a case manager at an Illinois Department of Human Services family resource center across the street. He said, “When you hear something like this, it hits home. Whether it’s a child or not, you want to call your grandchildren and children and ask ‘are you ok?’”

At this time, police do not know if it was an accident or premeditated.

The apartment was located above a thrift store, but neighbors say it has been closed for some time.

Anderson was a student at Harold Washington grade school.

Police say they are questioning three people.