CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered around a flag-draped coffin of Chicago Fire Department’s rescue diver, Juan Bucio as family and friends remembered the father of two.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez is along the route of the funeral procession in the Scottsdale neighborhood for the final farewell.

She reports the neighborhood is home to a lot of first responders. When they heard this stretch would be part of the procession route, they pulled weeds, trimmed the grass, and spread the word.

Students from Stevenson Middle School and local residents lined 79th Street during the funeral procession for Bucio.

Trees and poles were decorated with red ribbons in tribute to the fallen firefighter.

After waiting more than an hour, the crowd heard the first sirens, signaling the beginning of a long procession of fire trucks and police cars.

The body of Juan Bucio rested atop Fire Engine 13 which made its way past a silent crowd.

Those mourning the loss of the fallen firefighter says during times like this, silence speaks louder than words.

“He tried to save a person he didn’t even know, so just the fact that he died for that person is nice. I just want to show respect for him,” said student Daniela Chavez-Corzo.

“To the family – we appreciate his service to the city. We appreciate everything the Chicago Fire Department does and the Chicago Police Department. I just want to honor him and say thank you for everything that he did,” stated Jason Huff, the head of Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch.

“Our hearts are with them. We might not know how it feels, but we can imagine,” stated Mallely Santillan, a neighborhood resident who attended the procession to honor Bucio.

Santillan said she didn’t know Bucio personally, but says this was a chance for her, as well as all of the others that gathered for the procession, to show they care and have tremendous gratitude to Bucio and all first responders who put their lives on the line when they go to work every day.

An active investigation is underway regarding what led to Bucio’s death.