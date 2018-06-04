CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into a pond in Libertyville.

Officials says they responded to calls of a vehicle entrapment in a pond.

The victim was unconscious when rescue divers pulled him out of the water near Route 45 and Northwind Boulevard.

Fire Department divers say it took about 25 minutes to get the victim out of the car that was in the water.

Witnesses say the driver of the car may have had a seizure.

Officials say the car went down about 8 to 10 feet in the water.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Condell hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.