CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of Chicago Public Schools is promising to take action after a report that the school district failed to protect students from sexual abuse.

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for a task force to look into what steps need to be taken next.

It’s a plan that both sides are promoting.

“We should get parents, advocates, clinicians, teachers, working together with CPS to try to come up with some practical next steps,” said Jesse Sharkey, the Vice President of the Chicago Teachers Union.

“No stones will go unturned as we work to protect our students and keep them safe,” stated CPS’s CEO Dr. Janice Jackson.

CPS has posted their plan of action to protect students for parents to view.