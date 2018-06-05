CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, after his car veered off the road and into a Libertyville pond.

According to Lake County Coroner, Dr. Howard Cooper, the man has been identified as 38-year-old Abner Abdiel Melgar-Barrientos from Round Lake Beach. He was pronounced dead Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The Libertyville Police Department says they responded to calls of a vehicle entrapment in a pond Monday afternoon.

The victim was unconscious when rescue divers pulled him out of the water near Route 45 and Northwind Boulevard.

Fire Department divers say it took about 25 minutes to get the victim out of the car that was in the water.

Witnesses say the driver of the car may have had a seizure. Officials say the car went down about 8 to 10 feet in the water.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that he died as a result of drowning; however the coroner’s office says it appears that he had a medical event that caused his car to go off-road and into the pond. Toxicology results are pending at this time.

This incident is under investigation.