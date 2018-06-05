CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly Rogers Park fire has been ruled as arson.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody, but say they know who they are looking for.

A neighbor captured cell phone video about 50 feet from the flames that tore through a Rogers Park apartment building.

Another neighbor, further away, caught another video of smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters worked to control the blaze in the 15-unit building.

A volunteer, Dawn Valenti said, “This was intentional. Somebody intentionally did this. It’s very hurtful. There are so many families and a woman who lost her life.”

The Chicago Fire Department says the fire started around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday on the back porch of the four-story apartment building near Clark and Touhy.

Firefighters say the flames quickly spread to the inside of the building.

Officials say 51-year-old Maria Silva jumped from her top floor window to escape the flames and did not survive her injuries.

Silva’s daughter and family sobbed at the scene. Mario Rios says she tried to talk Silva out of jumping.

“I see her in the window and then I say ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it,’ but then she fell down,” she said.

The community is stepping up to help, bringing bags of clothes, toiletries, and food to help more than 20 people who are now homeless.

Police are still investigating how the fire started.