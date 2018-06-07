CHICAGO (CBS) — A hit-and-run driver and another motorist were injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:15 a.m., a silver Toyota SUV was responsible for a hit-and-run accident at an unspecified location in the 20th District.

About 10 minutes later, while fleeing that collision, the hit-and-run driver allegedly started driving south on the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive, and hit a black Mercedes near Montrose Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota was arrested and was taken to the hospital. Charges were pending Thursday morning.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Neither driver’s injuries were considered serious, according to police.