CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Lottery and Illinois Department of Public Health are teaming up for a new instant win game to fight against HIV and AIDS.

100% of the proceeds from “Red Ribbon Cash” lottery tickets will go toward HIV and AIDS research in the hopes of finding a cure.

“This ticket is an example of how we can leverage the skills of the lottery to raise money and join those with the skills and the folks at IDPH to fund those of you on the ground who are doing the work, really doing the work, to start bringing a close to the HIV crisis,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Tickets cost $3.

Previous versions of the ticket have raised more than $7.6 million for HIV research.