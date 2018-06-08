CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with drunk driving, for allegedly causing a wrong-way crash that injured five people on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday.

Illinois State Police said a silver Toyota sedan was heading north in the southbound express lanes shortly before 3 a.m., when it collided with a black Cadillac SUV heading south in the far left lane.

Two people in the Toyota and three people in the Cadillac were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center for treatment. Police said all five were wearing seat belts, and none of the injuries was life-threatening.

State police said the 19-year-old woman driving the Toyota was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She also received six traffic citations. Police did not release the woman’s name.