CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare passenger is dead and two others are injured after what police call a drunk driving crash in a Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago Police say a man was driving under the influence when he allegedly crashed into a driver working for Lyft in a head-on collision.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m.near North Humboldt Boulevard and North Avenue.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man under the influence crossed over the center line and collided with a car that was operating for Lyft.

A 32-year-old woman driving a vehicle for Lyft was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 23-year-old female Lyft passenger was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say another passenger, a 31-year-old man was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

The Lyft driver and male passenger are expected to recover.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Avalon. He is in custody, suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

A Lyft spokeswoman issued a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our sympathies and hearts go out to the loved ones of the driver and passengers during this difficult time,” the emailed statement read. “We have reached out to the driver and have been in touch with the passenger’s family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation.”