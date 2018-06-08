CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glen Ellyn Man is accused of posting threatening messages at Glenbard West High School.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney and Glen Ellyn Police Chief say Timothy O’Dea, 20, is facing disorderly conduct charges after they say he posted threatening messages directed at the high school.

O’Dea was taken into custody Thursday and was released a short time later after posting 10% of his $30,000 bond, according to officials.

Police say Glengad West High School staff located several threatening messages throughout the school camps on March 19.

According to a press release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, “It is alleged that around 9 p.m. on March 19, O’Dea knowingly transmitted a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm at Glenbard West High School, directed at persons at a school, school function, or school event, whether or not school is in session.”

Police are still investigating this incident.

“My office takes any threat made against a school extremely seriously and anyone found guilty of making any threat directed at a school will be held accountable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I would like to thank the authorities at Glenbard West High School for bringing this matter to the attention of law enforcement. I would like to thank the Glen Ellyn Police Department for their work in identifying Mr. O’Dea as a suspect in this case as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Fawell for his efforts.”

O’Dea will be in court on July 5.