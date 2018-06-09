CHICAGO (CBS) — From sunshine to flood warnings, it just depends on where you live.

Hardest hit are folks living in the northern suburbs where runoff continues.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from Prospect Heights.

Nick Scheri has some work on his hands.

“Everything I own is wet,” said Scheri. “I get to pump the whole neighborhood water out to save my house.”

Three pumps running. Outside his flood-prone house on Forrest Avenue in Prospect Heights.

“Water goes to the lowest spot and I’m it,” he said.

Water gushing a few blocks away where Scheri and his neighbors are trying to move the water.

“This much water? It has no place to go,” said Daniel Peterson, Director of Building and Development in Prospect Heights.

The city’s main concern: flooded homes and yards. But flooded roads is another big issue. Across the area, cars stuck.

“Impassable streets, so they can’t get to where they want to go,” said Peterson.

All over, crews are working to clear storm drains clogged with garbage. Cemeteries, underpasses, fields – full of water.

“About 3.5 inches of rain in about an hour and a half this morning,” he said.

At least one city event was cancelled Saturday because of the flood waters.