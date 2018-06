CHICAGO (CBS) — A former CBS 2 Chicago anchor who went on to co-create one of the longest running soap operas turns 90 on Sunday.

Lee Phillip Bell is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who started her career at CBS 2 in Chicago.

She hosted and produced her own show at CBS 2, the Lee Phillip Show, for more than 30 years.

Phillip along with her husband William Bell created The Young and The Restless as well as The Bold And The Beautiful.