CHICAGO (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway in the Roseland neighborhood, after an elderly woman was found dead with severe trauma to her body.

Police said the 81-year-old woman was found dead shortly before noon Sunday in a home near 100th and Forest.

She had suffered severe trauma to her body, and Area South detectives were treating the case as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy was expected on Monday.