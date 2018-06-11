CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were killed, and 30 more were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said man was sitting on a porch near 54th and Winchester, when a gunman walked through the gangway and began shooting.

The victim was shot once in the chest and three times in the back, and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:35 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 26-year-old Gregory Jodie.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, a man was walking near 59th and Halsted in the Englewood neighborhood, when a green vehicle drove past, and someone shot him several times in the chest, stomach, back, and arms. The victim, 24-year-old Cornelius Bell, was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a man was sitting in his car near Garfield and Winchester, when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen.

The victim, 29-year-old Devane Walker, was able to drive his car a short distance before hitting a parked car. He was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, six people were gathered outside near 64th and Eberhart in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, when someone began shooting, possibly from a passing car. One victim, 39-year-old Tyrone White, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago trauma center at 1:37 a.m.

Five other people were wounded in the attack, including a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, a 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg, and a 24-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was in the 7600 block of South Rhodes in the Chatham neighborhood when a gunman got out of a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

At about 6:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to a call of a person down near 45th and Champlain in the Bronzeville neighborhood found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, 30-year-old Davis Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:33 a.m.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, two people were standing on the street near 72nd and Western when someone shot them.

One victim, 25-year-old Scott Strahan, was pronounced dead at 2:53 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center. The other victim was shot in the arm and back and was being treated at Christ for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was walking near 79th and Muskegon in the South Chicago neighborhood when someone walked up and shot him in the head and leg. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours earlier, a man was walking near 16th and Homan, when someone got out of a gray Jaguar and began shooting. The victim, 30-year-old Kennedy Blount, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital at 7:24 p.m.

At least 25 other people were wounded in shootings across the city from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

Meantime, Chicago police are making progress in the fight to get illegal guns off the streets. Over the weekend, officers seized more than 40 illegal weapons.

Since Friday evening, 16 people have been arrested on gun-related charges, and 47 illegal guns have been recovered.