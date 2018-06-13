CHICAGO (CBS) — Triple A says according to a new report, Americans are spending $69 more each month to fill up their tank.

On Wednesday, the Chicago average is $3.26 per gallon of regular gasoline.

The average price is $2.999 for the rest of Illinois, compared to the national average of $2.91.

Analysts say Americans are now spending 7% of their income on gas, a statistic that is up 1.5% from last year.

If you make $45,000 per year, you’re shelling out over $3,000 just to fuel up.

To see the national average for gas prices and the state by state breakdown, click here.