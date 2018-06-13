CHICAGO (CBS) — The DuPage County State’s Attorney announced bond has been set at $750,000 for the Glendale Heights man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at the Burlington Coat Factory store at the mall.

Keonte Griffin, 23, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office states that Griffin has been charged with one count of aggravated battery of a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Bloomingdale Police say they were called just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 to the Stratford Square Mall for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Loss Prevention Officer and another victim with gunshot wounds.

The loss prevention officer was shot once in the shoulder. The defendant had been shot once through his hand and into his thigh.

Police say the victim escorted Griffin from the store after Griffin allegedly urinated into a bottle while in a changing room, then kicked the bottle over the changing room, spilling its contents.

According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, it is alleged that Griffin wanted to return to the store, but was prohibited by doing so by the victim. That’s when Griffin pulled a loaded gun and shot the victim.

Officials say a brief struggle ensued and Griffin was also shot.

“The allegations against Mr. Griffin are extremely serious and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “I would like to thank the Loss Prevention Officer for his efforts in disarming and detaining the suspect in this case and note that it is certainly good news that he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries. I would like to thank the Bloomingdale Police Department for their quick response to this incident. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Lynn Cavallo for her efforts in preparing a strong case against Mr. Griffin.”

“This was a very unfortunate situation for the Loss Prevention Officer and we are glad no other innocent people were injured,” said Frank Giammarese, the Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety . “Thanks to his work and the quick response of our officers, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. While we pride ourselves on the fact that Bloomingdale is a very safe community, we also realize that we need to be prepared for anything that comes before us. I would like to acknowledge all of the first responders for the work that was put into this case to bring it to a safe and quick resolution.”

Griffin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 19, 2018, in front of Judge MacKay.