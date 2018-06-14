Filed Under:Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family

(CBS) — Britain’s newest royal is being put to the test today. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, joined Queen Elizabeth for her first royal engagement without her husband, Prince Harry.

The queen and the former actress rode the royal train to the city of Chester, in northwest England, for a busy day of events.

The crowds gave the queen and Meghan a warm welcome as they made their way to the local town hall where they had lunch.

Less than a month on the new job, Meghan is still getting the hang of royal protocol.

RUNCORN, CHESHIRE, ENGLAND – JUNE 14: Queen Elizabeth II is greeted with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. (Photo by Peter Byrne – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

 

After the royal train arrived at a local station, there appeared to be a bit of confusion over who should get in the car first. But from then on, things went more smoothly.

Meghan oversaw the official opening of her first bridge and her first theater, something Queen Elizabeth has done countless times over the years.

Though it’s Meghan’s first engagement without Prince Harry, she does have the queen by her side, giving her the royal seal of approval and showing once more that the new duchess is being welcomed to the family.

 

CHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 14: Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

 

