CBS (CHICAGO)—A Florida woman died after a fall at the Merchandise Mart in River North Tuesday, the second day of the three-day Neocon conference.

Jacqueline Albertine, 57, of Miami Beach, Fla. died at 4:23 p.m. June 12 after she struck her head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

An autopsy Wednesday found she died of blunt force head trauma. Her death was ruled an accident.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear, but a Merchandise Mart spokesperson confirmed Albertine was in the David Edwards showroom on the building’s third floor when she fell from a swing.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of a woman who was visiting one of our showroom tenants and was involved in an accident with one of the tenant’s products,” the statement said.