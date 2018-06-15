Filed Under:jury deliberations, Murder, Pravin Varughese, Southern Illinois University, trial

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of man charged with first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of a Southern Illinois University student.

Twenty-three-year-old Gaege Bethune of Eldorado, Illinois, is accused of striking 19-year-old Pravin Varughese several times and driving off, which led to his death from hypothermia.

Gaege Bethune (Credit: Jackson County Sheriff)

In his closing arguments, Appellate Prosecutor David Robinson on Thursday said Bethune battered and robbed Varughese, setting into motion events that led to first-degree murder.

Defense attorney Michael Wepsiec noted Bethune is not on trial for lying, but for first-degree murder. He said only superficial bruises were found on Varughese’s body and $24 in his wallet.

Pravin Varughese. (Credit: Twitter)

Prosecutors contend an intoxicated Bethune and Varughese drove around Carbondale looking for cocaine. After an unsuccessful search, prosecutors say the pair fought. After the fight, wearing only a T-shirt and blue jeans, Varughese ran into the woods. His body was found several days later

