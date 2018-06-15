CHICAGO (CBS) — Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting were students from Chicago, and other prominent victims of gun violence on Friday for a peace march kicking off a national bus tour by the March For Our Lives movement.

The Summer Of Peace rally kicks off Friday evening outside Saint Sabina Church, where students who are part of the March For Our Lives movement will lead a rally to begin the national Road To Change bus tour.

Chicago is the first of more than 75 cities the survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School plan to visit this summer.

Parkland survivor turned activist Emma Gonzalez; other classmates; Chicago students; former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in Tucson in 2011; singer Jennifer Hudson, whose mother, brother, and nephew were slain in 2008; and Chance the Rapper, an outspoken activist, also will speak at the rally.

Students from Chicago will take part in Friday’s rally by reading the names of young people who have been shot and killed this past year.

147 young people under 20 have been shot and killed in Chicago in the last 12 months. That’s why the #RoadToChange starts there tomorrow, at Saint Sabina’s annual Peace March and Rally. Join us, as #MarchForOurLives stands with the students of #ChicagoStrong. pic.twitter.com/nSSWwRy3xy — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) June 14, 2018

Following a 90-minute presentation, the group will march through the Auburn Gresham neighborhood to deliver their message that enough is enough.

Parkland students said they’re giving up their summers to hopefully prevent another massacre.

“We don’t want any other community to feel the way we do, and the only way to prevent this from happening time and time again, every single week, is through voting,” Parkland survivor Jaclyn Corin said. “We are just trying to save lives here.”