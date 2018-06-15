CHICAGO (CBS) — A skydiver is dead after his parachute failed to deploy.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the accident happened in Ottawa, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, just before 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Skydive Chicago located in Ottawa in reference to a skydive accident.

According to officials, a 68-year-old man hit the ground after his parachute did not deploy. He was found deceased in a field adjacent to Skydive Chicago.

Bystanders stated he did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

The incident is under investigation by the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office and Lasalle County Coroner.