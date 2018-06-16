CHICAGO (CBS) — A barricade situation ends with a man taking his own life after he was shot by Chicago police.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

The suspect was a 24-year-old and he was shot in what police are calling an armed encounter.

Authorities say someone called 911 Friday night to report a man with a gun and shots fired.

It happened in the 9400 block of Escanba. Officers in the 4th District responded to the scene and called for the SWAT team.

Police believe it started when the man got into some type of argument or dispute with family members.

He initially fired shots from inside a house before making his way to the garage.

Officers got there to set up a perimeter and tried to negotiate with the suspect peacefully. Police say the situation unfolded over the course of several hours.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is now investigating. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duties.

Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and couldn’t say whether officers had been called to the home before.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely and no one else was injured.